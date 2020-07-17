Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

