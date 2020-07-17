Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.