CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

