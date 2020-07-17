Sippican Capital Advisors Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 480,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,583,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

