Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Position Lowered by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 346.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

