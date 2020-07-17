First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

