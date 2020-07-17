Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,766 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE:TER opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

