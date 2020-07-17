First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $4,263,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $42.31 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

