Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.