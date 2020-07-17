Tiaa Fsb Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

