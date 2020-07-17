Accuvest Global Advisors Has $839,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,719.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

