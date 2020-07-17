Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

