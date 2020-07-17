Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Legg Mason worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Legg Mason by 21,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after buying an additional 1,357,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Legg Mason by 4,148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,104,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after buying an additional 1,078,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.