Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Ashland Global worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

