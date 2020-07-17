Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,451 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

