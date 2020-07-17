Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 61.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.