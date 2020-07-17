BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

