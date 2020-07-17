Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

