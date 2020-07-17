Wells Fargo & Co Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

WFC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 718,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

