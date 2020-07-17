Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 767 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.26. The firm has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

