Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $183.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

