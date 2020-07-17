Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of UPS opened at $119.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

