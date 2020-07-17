Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,363.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

