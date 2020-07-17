First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 76 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,524,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $364.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

