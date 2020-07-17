Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

