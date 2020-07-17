First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

