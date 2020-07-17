Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $90.13 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

