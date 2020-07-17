First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

