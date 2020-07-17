Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,179 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

CI opened at $181.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

