Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $52.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

