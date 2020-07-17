Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

