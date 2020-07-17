First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,878,029.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,396 shares of company stock worth $24,884,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $246.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $255.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

