First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

