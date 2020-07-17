First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $50,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $29,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $19,470,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $18,106,000.

SAIA opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.11. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

