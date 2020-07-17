Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NUE opened at $41.68 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

