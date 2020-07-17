Tiaa Fsb Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

