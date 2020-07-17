Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.