LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of LSI Industries worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 807,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. LSI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

