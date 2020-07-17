Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $200,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

