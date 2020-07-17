Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,101 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $222.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

