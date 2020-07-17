First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $364,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $3,038,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

