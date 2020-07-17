First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 546 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 218,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $116.04 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

