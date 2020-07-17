Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $256,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,674,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,995,000 after acquiring an additional 542,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $142.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

