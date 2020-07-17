Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,364 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 105.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $63.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

