Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

