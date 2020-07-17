87,401 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $220,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.