Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $199,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTIS stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

