Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 58,664 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after buying an additional 7,316,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,335,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,862,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,826.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 256,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 252,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 75,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $55.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

