Tiaa Fsb Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $155.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.