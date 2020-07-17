Tiaa Fsb Sells 29,588 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,588 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

